NMC boss passes the buck for Nagpur’s poor ranking in Swacch Sarvekshan

Advertisement

Nagpur: As Nagpur City dipped further to 27th in Swacch Sarvekshan ranking, the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Radhakrishnan B blamed the two operators managing the city’s solid waste, for Nagpur’s miserable performance.

“The dispute between the two operators and fire in Bhandewadi caused the disruption in solid waste management of the city. During COVID-19 pandemic, we managed the solid waste very well. But, this year, we lagged,” the Municipal Commissioner admitted. He added that NMC was ‘on the move’ and would appoint a new operator soon for which tender had already been floated. “We are now proactively working to improve the ranking of Nagpur City next year,” he added.

Advertisement