Futala musical fountain to showcase art and culture of Nagpur, Vidarbha

Nagpur: The world-class musical fountains at Futala Lake in the Second Capital will soon showcase the art and culture of Nagpur and Vidarbha. There is a plan that a glimpse of Vidarbha’s art and culture can be seen in the Futala Fountain, which was realized with the efforts of the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. A plan is being prepared under the guidance of Gadkari. The Futala musical fountain has become a talking p[oint in the country and abroad as well. Day by day the crowd of people to see the Futala fountain is increasing. Many domestic and foreign tourists are also attracted to this fountain show.

In order to make the Futala Fountain area more attractive, the stalls created there are trying to promote the art and culture of Nagpur and Vidarbha to the world. To give an example, Orange Barfi, a sweet dish, made by Mother Dairy is now popular all over the world. Also, information is being collected about the handloom industries of Nagpur and Vidarbha. The attractive items made by the artisans with great effort are in great demand, and the people and organizations are working to spread the knowledge of other arts and cultures around the world.

