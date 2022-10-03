Rains may spoil Dussehra, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations as RMC issues ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nagpur

Advertisement

Maharashtra to face above normal rains in Oct: IMD

Nagpur: Albeit the withdrawal of Monsoon is on the cards in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that October may continue to report above normal rainfall in most parts of the State and even issued Yellow Alert for Nagpur from October 4 to 6.

According to the IMD, the rainfall for most parts of Maharashtra is likely to continue in October as well.

“Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places,” reads the prediction of the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC). RMC issued a Yellow Alert for Nagpur district between October 4 and 6.

Besides Nagpur, RMC has issued Yellow Alert for Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim.

“Vidarbha, parts of northern central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive more than normal rainfall in October. Southern part of Central Maharashtra is also likely to get above normal rainfall,” said IMD officials and added that “Maximum temperature during October is likely to be below normal, whereas the night temperature will be warmer than normal.”

