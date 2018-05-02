NMC boss himself catches man urinating at public place, punishes him with Rs 500 fine

Nagpur: The top NMC boss on Monday started his day in office by catching a man who was found urinating at an open public place near Poonam Plaza on the road leading to the civic body.

The Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe was on his way to his office on Monday morning. Mundhe’s eyes fell on a man who was urinating at an open place near Poonam Plaza opposite Parsi Bungalow. Without wasting a second, Mundhe stepped out of his car and caught the offending man himself and later brought him to NMC’s office in Civil Lines. The NMC boss directed the Nuisance Detection Squad of the civic body to initiate action against the guilty man following which the offender was fined Rs 500 for urinating at open public place. The man has been identified as Pradeep Vishnu Burkure, working as a peon in Nyay Mandir (District Court).

NMC has deployed the Nuisance Detections Squads comprising 87 employees for taking action against the citizens flouting the civic rules.