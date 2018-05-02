Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 2nd, 2020

    Nirbhaya case: Convicts won’t be hanged on Tuesday, says Delhi judge

    New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convict.

    Hanging of the four convicts was scheduled for Tuesday at 6 am.

    Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the death sentence cannot be executed pending disposal of mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.

    The court passed the order on Pawan’s plea seeking to stay the execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday.

    Expressing anguish over a Delhi court’s decision to stay the execution of four death row convicts in 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case, the victim’s mother Asha Devi on Monday said that the “entire criminal justice system” supports the criminals.

    “Why is the court taking so much time to execute its own order to hang the convicts? Repeated postponing of the execution shows the failure of our system. Our entire system supports criminals,” said Asha Devi.

