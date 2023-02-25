NMC beautifying Nagpur for G20 meet at the cost of basic problems, citizens being the victims!

Nagpur: “सच्चाई छुप नहीं सकती बनावट के उसूलों से, की खुश्बू आ नहीं सकती कभी कागज़ के फूलों से”

Are NMC authorities listening?!

Nowadays, the Second Capital of Maharashtra is abuzz with development and beautifying activities. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is leaving no stone unturned for showcasing Nagpur for the upcoming G20 meeting. Entire machinery is busy in preparations for the meeting to be held on March 21-22.

The civic officials are working at a feverish pitch to accord a befitting welcome to the G20 delegates who will be arriving in the city next month. As part of this preparation, several vantage points across the city are being spruced up to impress the guests.

In the next few days, thus, Nagpur will start sparkling clean at least at some places and spots — giving the international visitors the impression of a well-managed Second Capital of Maharashtra. The visitors, then, will appreciate the city and record favourable observations about their experience in Nagpur during the G-20 meeting.

All said and done, but what about the grievances of Nagpurians regarding resolving basic civic problems. According to reports, NMC is all set to spend Rs 200 crore on beautification projects across Nagpur city ahead of the G20 meeting. While many citizens have called the beautification works a waste of taxpayers’ money, the NMC authorities have defended it.

On one hand, Nagpur is being ‘developed’ and mentioned as a smart city. On the other hand, it is seen that the Nagpur Municipal Corporation is failing to solve the basic problems of the citizens. There are numerous complaints regarding basic civic needs, bad road conditions, garbage lying here and there, no toilets etc

Experience reveals that the civic complaints lodged by citizens hardly get the attention of the NMC authorities, forget resolving them. Reports revealed that the NMC registered more complaints pertaining to solid waste management. The problems in the city are becoming chronic due to choked sewerage lines as complaints pertaining to contamination of wells are on the rise. It has also come to the fore that complaints about streetlights and encroachments cases across the city apart from those about bad roads. Even stray cattle and dog menace increased in the city, as reflected in the app.

The NMC receives numerous complaints about various civic amenities. The complaints mostly related to choked sewerage, followed by solid waste management or irregular lifting of garbage, low pressure water supply, encroachments, bad roads, stray dog menace, people urinating in public places, garbage dumping in the open and non-functioning of street lights etc etc.

However, even after receiving hundreds of complaints on Nagpur Live City app, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, the NMC just indulged in “show business.” Hardly a few complaints were resolved by the concerned authorities.

On the one hand, lakhs of rupees are squandered by the NMC every month on social media handling agencies. Also, one more person has been appointed on contract basis as a social media coordinator. But even after this, a shocking fact has come to light that the complaints of the citizens are being ignored. Citizens have made an angry demand that the Municipal Corporation should stop the wastage of citizens’ money as even the basic complaints of the citizens are not being resolved.

Wake up NMC authorities to the reality and provide relief to common Nagpurians by resolving their basic civic problems!!

