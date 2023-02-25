Finance officer booked for duping NGO of Rs 1.20 cr in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sadar Police on Thursday booked finance officer of Sagar Jyoti Sikhya Niketan, opposite Liberty Cinema, for allegedly defrauding the organisation to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore.

The accused, Suman Shekhar Raut (30), is a resident of Plot No 302, Mahalaxmi Apartment-2, Zingabai Takli, Godhni Road.

According to Police, Premkumar Samuel Pothraju (40), a native of Shankarampet (A), district Medak, Telangana, and Secretary of Sagar Jyoti Sikhya Niketan, Main Branch, Sadar, told police that Raut was looking after the affairs of his organisation. From 2018, he was working as a finance officer. Pothraju alleged that Raut diverted the organisation’s funds worth Rs 1.20 crore to his account for self gain. Between July 2022 and January 2023, he alleged that Raut deposited Rs 2,42,0,100 in the account of the organisation’s main branch and during the same period, he unauthorisedly withdrew Rs 4,55,28,584 from the organisation’s account.

Following a complaint lodged by Pothraju who is presently residing at Mahila Sadan All Centre Federal Club, police registered a case under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code against Raut.

Further investigations are underway.

