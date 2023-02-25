Netizens unhappy with C20 tag for Nagpur, express displeasure on social media

Nagpur: After learning that Nagpur will be hosting under C20 (Civil20) and not under the G20 summit, netizens took to microblogging site Twitter to express their displeasure.

Nagpur Today had pointed out that the city’s name was nowhere to be found on the G20 website. In response to the query, Swati Paul, the Consultant at the Secretariat informed that the event to be held in Nagpur was not directly under G20 and was being organised by C20– a parallel body of G20.

Netizens complain that citizens have been kept in the dark regarding this information and no branding of C20 has been done by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

