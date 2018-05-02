NMC bags Star Municipal Leadership Award for innovation in saving power

Nagpur: Assing one more feather in its cap, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has bagged the Star Municipal Leadership Award for work done on saving energy through its initiative to saving power by switching off lights on Pournima (full Moon day).

The award has been bestowed on NMC by Earth Day India Network. The project undertaken in partnership with Green Vigil Foundation, an NGO, led by Kaustubh Chatterjee, was taken note at national level. As part of the initiative to save power, the Pournima day was chosen to switch off lights from 8 to 9 pm for saving on energy front. This day, the full moon ensures more than sufficient light on the earth and the foundation was impressed by the civic leaders, who felt the need to rope in citizens for the endeavor. Later on, the civic body also switched over to installation for LED lights on streetlight poles and so far, 1,39,695 bulbs were installed leading to reduction of 2,27,000 units of carbon footprint. The agency required nomination from NGO about various endeavors on part of civic body in targeted reduction of carbon footprint.

The Pournima Day initiative of NMC was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.





