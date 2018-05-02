Cops crack Rs 19.90 lakh ATM heist, nab four members of gang

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Local Crime Branch cracked the Es 19.90 lakh ATM heist that took place at Bank of India ATM centre at Mansar near Ramtek on October 3. Cops have nabbed a gang of four members involved in the robbery and recovered Rs 9.50 lakh of the looted cash. A gas cutter and a truck used in the heist have also been seized.

On Saturday, October 3, the gang had targeted the Bank of India ATM at Mansar coming under Ramtek Police Station. The ATM cash dispenser was cut open by the gang with the help of gas cutter and Rs 19.90 lakh was looted. Jolted by the robbery, the Nagpur Rural SP Rakesh Ola had formed four special teams of Local Crime Branch to trail the robbers. The cops received information that a truck (RJ14/GK-6949) was used the crime. Acting on the information, cops came to know in which direction the truck had gone. The truck had gone to Chennai via Hyderabad. The Local Crime Branch sought help of Chennai police and traced the truck. The four suspects were detained and interrogated intensely. During the grilling, the accused gang members confessed their role in the ATM robbery.

The accused have been identified as Sajid Rashid Khan (28),a resident of Pachgaon, District Nuh (Mewat) Haryana, Ahmeduin Usman (22), Nallah Nehu,Taufiq Mamamjarekhna (27), a resident Alhar, Rajasthan, Jainulabddin alias Duru Ayub Khan (22)a, resident of Shikarpur. Two other members of the inter-state gang named Kala and Tajir alias Pehlawan have gone absconding and reportedly went to Nellore.

Apart from Rs 9.50 lakh cash, cops have seized the truck worth Rs 40 lakh.

The arrests were made with assistance of Chennai Police under the supervision of SP Nagpur (Rural) Rakesh Ola, Addl SP Sanjay Purandare, PI Anil Jittewar (LCB) and his team.





