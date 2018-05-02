Gang involved in stealing fuel from parked trucks arrested

Nagpur: Sakkardara police have arrested four members of a gang, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, involved in stealing diesel and petrol from parked trucks and other vehicles. The gang committed the crime at Umred, Ramtek, Kalmeshwar, Butibori police jurisdictions.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team of Sakkardara police detained the gang members who were found roaming suspiciously around 0100 hours of Wednesday. The gang had gathered in the dead of night and was planning a major crime. When asked about the reason for roaming at the odd hours, the accused tried to mislead the cops. However, cops detained the four accused and grilled them.

The accused revealed their names as Khemchand alias Monu Tulsiram Jatav (30), Biharilal Thavarji Malviya (34), Golu Suresh Jatav (28) and Mahesh Ghisulal Jatav (30), all natives of Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused confessed to stealing diesel and petrol from the parked trucks and other vehicles in night hours. The gang committed the crime at Umred, Ramtek, Kalmeshwar, Butibori police jurisdictions. The gang was also involved in various serious crimes registered in Madhya Pradesh.

The arrests were made under the guidance of DCP Zone 4 Vivek Misal, ACP Vijay Marathe, Senior PI Satyavan Mane and his team.





