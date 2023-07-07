NMC bags second rank among State’s municipal corporations in health initiatives

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has bagged second place in State in implementation of various health initiatives for the benefit of citizens. The award was for the work undertaken during the current year and the same was given away by the Public Health Department.

Dr Narendra Bahirwar, Medical Health Officer, NMC, received the award on behalf of the civic body. He was also felicitated on the occasion for the good work done by the Health Department of NMC. On Tuesday a workshop was held in Mumbai to review orientation and dissemination of Project Implementation of National Health Mission where the ranking was declared.

The workshop was chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Department. It was attended by the Commissioner, Health Services, and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Mumbai. All Deputy Directors, Health Services, District Civil Surgeons, Head of District Hospitals, District Health Officers, Zilla Parishad, Principals, Family Planning and Training Centres , Medical Health Officers, Municipal Corporations, Circle Programme Managers and District Programme Managers.

At the workshop, among the various health related activities and programmes implemented under the National Health Mission were discussed and NMC was ranked second among all the Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra State. Accordingly, Dr Bahirwar was felicitated for his outstanding performance in the Health Department.

Dr. Narendra Bahirwar, Medical Health Officer gave full credit to his fellow officers including Dr Vijay Joshi, Assistant Medical Health Officer, Dr Sarla Lad, Maternal and Child Care Officer, as well as Dr Ashwini Nikam, City Program Manager, NUHM, Nilesh Babre, City Accounts Manager, Dr Rajesh Bure, City Quality Assurance Coordinator at NMC. Also the award is recognition of good work put-up by all Primary Health Centres of NMC and the staff working therein including all Medical Officers and all workers working in NUHM.

Similarly the hard work put in by the officers and staff of NMC run hospitals, those at Daga Government Hospital, Government Medical Hospital and Indira Gandhi Government Medical Hospital and private hospitals as well as specially by Deepali Nagre, Deepali Ganorkar, both Staff Nurses, and Priyanka Mohite and Praful Kinikar was underlined by Dr Bahirwar.

