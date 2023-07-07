Private operator restarts Ambazari tourism project despite stay by MTDC

Nagpur: Ignoring the stay order issued by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) on Ambazari Garden Tourism project, the Garuda Amusement Park (Nagpur) Pvt Ltd has restarted construction work at the Ambazari garden.

On Thursday, some citizens noticed excavator machines at work at the project site despite the MTDC’s stay order. The citizens opposed the construction work forcing the contractor to stop work. MTDC had imposed a stay on the project last month citing an inquiry report submitted by Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari.

The MTDC has directed its private operator Garuda Amusement Park (Nagpur) Pvt Ltd to stop work with immediate effect till further orders. State’s Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department sent a letter dated February 15 to the Divisional Commissioner to conduct a transparent inquiry into the collapse of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre in the Ambazari garden. Following the order, the Divisional Commissioner constituted an inquiry committee of six officials. Findings of the inquiry were submitted to the government on May 15. Inquiry revealed the structure was demolished and did not cave in due to thunderstorms as mentioned by the private operator.

A large number of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had launched an agitation in front of the garden to demand action that lasted for more than 150 days. As a result, the matter went into district court where it asked Ambazari Police to lodge an FIR against the private operator.

After this development, MTDC imposed a stay on the work till further orders. The garden is allegedly closed for public since 2019 when MTDC handed it over to the operator for execution of works. On demand from citizens, the garden is kept open only for morning walkers between 5 am and 9 am, but no photography or videography is allowed and other conditions are imposed.

