NMC arranges 419 immersion tanks for Ganesh idols in Nagpur

Nagpur: With the arrival of Ganeshotsav in full swing, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has made comprehensive arrangements for citizens, from installation of idols to their immersion. In a bid to promote an eco-friendly festival, the NMC has set up a robust system for the immersion of Ganesh idols across the city.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari and Additional Commissioners Vasumana Pant, Vaishnavi B., and Ajay Charthankar, the Solid Waste Management Department has prepared 419 artificial tanks at 216 locations for idol immersion. This year, special arrangements have also been made for the immersion of large-sized idols at Gorewada, Koradi, and Kacchi Visa.

Dr. Chaudhari has appealed to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav and immerse their idols only in these designated artificial tanks.

Zone-wise artificial tank arrangements

The NMC has organized the immersion facilities in a phased manner to accommodate the various immersion dates.

For 1.5-Day Immersion:

• Total: 34 artificial tanks at 15 locations.

• Breakdown: 3 in Laxminagar Zone, 7 in Dharampeth Zone, 2 in Hanuman Nagar Zone, and 1 each in Dhantoli, Nehru Nagar, and Satranjipura Zones.

For 3-Day Immersion:

• Total: 37 artificial tanks at 18 locations.

• Breakdown: 3 in Laxminagar Zone, 7 in Dharampeth Zone, 5 in Hanuman Nagar Zone, and 1 each in Dhantoli, Nehru Nagar, and Satranjipura Zones.

For 5-Day Immersion:

• Total: 66 artificial tanks at 18 locations.

• Breakdown: 3 in Laxminagar Zone, 13 in Dharampeth Zone, 5 in Hanuman Nagar Zone, and 1 each in Dhantoli, Nehru Nagar, Satranjipura, and Ashinagar Zones.

For 7-Day Immersion:

• Total: 103 artificial tanks at 40 locations.

• Breakdown: 4 in Laxminagar Zone, 24 in Dharampeth Zone, 8 in Hanuman Nagar Zone, 2 in Dhantoli Zone, and 1 each in Nehru Nagar and Ashinagar Zones.

For 9, 10, & 11-Day Immersion:

• Total: 419 artificial tanks at 216 locations.

• Breakdown: 20 in Laxminagar, 24 in Dharampeth, 36 in Hanuman Nagar, 19 in Dhantoli, 30 in Nehru Nagar, 28 in Gandhibagh, 16 in Satranjipura, 19 in Lakadganj, 12 in Ashinagar, 11 in Mangalwari, and 1 at Koradi.

The NMC has appealed everyone to use these facilities to ensure a safe and environmentally conscious Ganeshotsav.