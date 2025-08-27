Devotees celebrate Bappa’s 10-day earthly sojourn with fervour

Nagpur: The city came alive on Wednesday, August 27, as chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” echoed through streets, homes, and pandals, marking the beginning of the 10-day Ganeshotsav. The air was filled with the fragrance of incense sticks, the rhythm of dhol-tasha, and the conch’s resounding call, as devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles and harbinger of prosperity, into their lives.

In Nagpur’s famed Chitar Oli, a hub for idol-makers, hundreds thronged shops to select Ganesh idols, carrying them home with rituals of joy and reverence. Across the city, mandals unveiled artistically designed pandals, complete with dazzling lights and elaborate decorations. Many also planned cultural programmes and social awareness campaigns to accompany the spiritual celebrations.

Marketplaces bustled with vendors offering idols in all sizes, while large mandals escorted their idols in grand processions, accompanied by drums, cymbals, and dancing devotees. The festival’s culinary flavour too added to the excitement, kitchens were abuzz with the preparation of traditional sweets like modaks and laddoos, considered Lord Ganesh’s favourite, along with puran poli and other delicacies.

Ganeshotsav will culminate on September 6 with Anant Chaturdashi, when idols will be immersed with prayers for Lord Ganesh to return “early next year.” In line with the eco-friendly movement, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), supported by voluntary groups, has set up artificial immersion tanks across localities to encourage devotees to avoid lakes and rivers.

With devotion at its core and sustainability woven into its celebrations, this year’s Ganeshotsav in Nagpur promises to be a vibrant blend of faith, tradition, and community spirit.