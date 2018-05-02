NMC Aiwajdars, contract workers, guards to take out morcha on Dec 18

Nagpur: A joint morcha of Aiwajdars, sanitation workers, contract workers and security guards working in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will be taken out to Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, December 18, to press for their various demands. The morcha, led by union leader Jammu Anand, will start from Chacha Nehru Bal Bhavan at 1 pm and will pass through Cotton Market, Loha Pul and reach Vidhan Sabha.

The morcha has been organised jointly by NMC Aiwajdar Sanghatana, NMC Contract Workers’ Sanghatana and Maharashtra Rajya Suraksha Rakshak Sanghatana. Others who will be leading the morcha include Sheshrao Gotmare, Ramesh Gavai, Khushal Chaure, Shiva Bawne, Anita Mendhe, Rajkumar Pande and Lahanu Jivtode.

A delegation of morchaites will later meet Urban Development Minister and Labour Minister and submit them a memorandum of demands. The main demands of the morcha are implementation of various demands of NMC employees, teachers, retired teachers and employees from the year 2016, removal of shortvcmings in Government Resolution regarding regularisation of posts of 4407 Aiwajdar Sanitation Workers, minimum wages to contract workers as directed by state government notification issued on February 24, 2015, cancellation of privatisation all civic facilities and handing them over to NMC again, implementation of minimim wages, bonus, paid holidays, Provident Fund, ESIS to contract employees working in 24X7 Water Supply Project, regularisation of contract employees working for over five years.