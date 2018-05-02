Maha Assembly: Supplementary demands of Rs 16k cr tabled

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Monday moved supplementary demands totalling Rs 16,120 crore in the Assembly on the first day of the winter session.

Of the total supplementary demands, Rs 525 crore has been sought for people affected from natural calamities, while Rs 2,000 crore has been kept for drinking water and sanitation schemes.

The demands will be discussed over the next two days and then sanctioned.