NMC “again” neglects coaching classes amid lockdown

Nagpur: In partial modification of lockdown orders NMCs education officer by an order dated March 15, 2021 has allowed schools, colleges in pvt and Govt.sector to conduct online classes from their premises with 25 % staff.Here again the coaching classes are excluded from this list for the reasons best known to them.

Expressing surprise over this Prof.Rajanikant Bondre, President of Association of Coaching Institutes in a press release said, NMCs step motherly treatment to us everytime is beyond our imagination and regretted for it.

Everytime in the unlock orders we are excluded. This is very important period from students prespective when students needs maximum support of coaching teachers given the fact that exam dates are fast approaching.

We have already seen the bad effects of the lockdown on the students in the recently held JEE mains first round of exams wherein no students from our city has secured rank in top 50. From 18th March JEE mains second round exam is taking place and also the dates for NEET is now announced so keeping students away from coaching faculties at this crucial juncture is nothing but playing with their careers.This is peculiar for nagpur students as no such restrictions is there in other cities. Even in the city of Pune the authorities there have allowed coaching classes to operate online classes from their premises.

He therefore appealed to Honourable Mayor and Municipal Commissioner to look into it and allow the coaching classes to operate online classes from their premises with limited staff and expressed hope that the authorities will take due coginazance of their just demand and issue necessary orders forthwith.