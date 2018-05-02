NMC’s proposed budget for 2021-22 on March 17

Nagpur: Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B will present the proposed budget for the financial year 2021-22 and revised budget for the current fiscal 2020-21 on Wednesday, March 17. He will present the budget before the Special Standing Committee meeting to be held on the same day.

It may be recalled that the then Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had projected Rs 2,547 crore as Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)’s income for the current financial year, while former Standing Committee Chairman Vijay Zalke had revised the budget and projected the NMC’s revenue for the year as Rs 2,731 crore.

The Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan may further reduce Mundhe’s projection of Rs 2,547 crore by Rs 100 crore for the current fiscal. The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected NMC’s revenue. It has hindered the NMC from undertaking any development works, which has fuelled resentment between elected representatives and civic administration.

Radhakrishnan has already slashed the allocation in the civic body’s budget under five heads, including roads and ward work funds, by half. Against the sanctioned amount of Rs 127.52 crore, the NMC boss allocated Rs 63.76 crore.

The budget may focus more on strengthening health infrastructure. After the civic chief’s budget, Standing Committee Chairman Prakash Bhoyar will present his budget by reportedly increasing the revenue of the civic body before mid-June.