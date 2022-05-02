Cash, gold worth Rs 3.59 lakh burgled from house in Pachpaoli

Advertisement

Nagpur: Cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3.59 lakh were stolen from a house in Pachpaoli police area on Sunday afternoon.

A resident of Plot No. 102, Panchsheel Nagar, Yogita Mukesh Satkude (34), told police that she locked her house and went out for some work on Sunday. Between 4.30 pm and 5 pm, an unidentified miscreant entered her house by breaking open the lock of the main door and decamped with cash Rs 6500 and gold jewellery worth Rs 3.52 lakh kept in a steel almirah in the bedroom.

Pachpaoli PSI Naikwade registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and searching for the burglar.

