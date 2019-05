Nagpur : Gadkari beat Nana Patole of the Congress by a comfortable margin of more than two lakh votes.

Result was declared after Postal Vote Count . Total votes polled in Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency including Postal Votes – 11,86051

Nitin Gadkari – 6,60,221; Nana Patole – 4,44,212

Gadkari leads by 2,16,009 votes.