Published On : Fri, May 24th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

0 in 15 states; 1 seat each in 8: Congress-mukt Bharat

There is unlikely to be a Leader of the Opposition in the 17th Lok Sabha too as the Congress has failed to secure the mandatory 55 seats needed to quality for the post.

A party must win a minimum of 10 per cent Lok Sabha seats to qualify as Leader of the Opposition.

In 2014, the Congress had won 44 seats and failed to secure the post.

As per the latest trends, the party is likely to win 51 seats this election.

The Congress drew a blank in as many as 15 states.

In 8 states, it is likely to win only one seat.

Here’s the state-wise break-up of the Congress’s performance.

0 seat in the following states:

Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

Mizoram

Manipur

Nagaland

Tripura

Uttrakhand

Sikkim

Delhi

Odisha

Arunachal Pradesh

1 seat in following states:

Bihar

Goa

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Meghalaya

Uttar Pradesh

2 seats in these states:

West Bengal

Chhattisgarh

3 seats in the following states:

Assam

Telangana

In Kerala, the party won 13 seats and was leading in 2.

In Punjab, the Congress won 8 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, it won 3 and was leading in 5.

