Nitin Gadkari, spouse Kanchan gets their COVID-19 jab in Nagpur

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, wife Kanchan on Saturday were administered with first shots of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS in Nagpur. Gadkari said the vaccine is perfectly safe and urged citizens to come forward and get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The sharp rise in novel Coronavirus cases continues to worry District Administration. Nagpur District reported 1,393 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 9 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday marking the third consecutive day of 1000+ cases. A total of 583 patients were discharged following their recovery dropped to 90.46%, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 10,432.

Following the constant surge, the weekend lockdown proposed by the Administration to contain the spread of virus borne disease has also been extended here in Nagpur till March 14.