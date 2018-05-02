Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, May 20th, 2019

Nitin Gadkari, Kailash Vijayvargiya brainstorm with RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi in Nagpur

NAGPUR: A day after most of the exit polls predicted the return of the BJP-led NDA after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday met RSS general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present during the meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours, according to reports.

Though the RSS leader refused to give any comments on the exit poll predictions, the sources said that the outcome of the exit polls and the emerging political situation also came up for the discussion. during the meeting between the three top figures.

When quizzed by the reporters, Vijayvargiya sated that the meeting had nothing to do with the exit poll predictions, instead, it was called to discuss the Antyodaya scheme.

Vijayavargiya also expressed concerns over reports of violence during election campaigning and polling across West Bengal.

The senior MP leader said that Bengal, TMC and violence are synonymous of each other.

Vijayvargiya also categorically ruled out that he was in the race to become the next BJP president.

He also praised BJP chief Amit Shah for strengthening the party during his tenure and expressed confidence that saffron party may win big in Mamata Banerjee’s state.

Gadkari had on Sunday said that the exit polls are not the “final decision” but they indicate that the BJP will once again come to power, riding on the development work done by the NDA government.

“Exit polls are not the final decision but are indications. But, by and large, what comes out in the exit polls also reflects in the results,” Gadkari said, replying to a query.

The senior BJP leader made these remarks while launching the poster of ‘PM Narendra Modi’, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is being released this Friday.

Most exit polls have forecast another term for PM Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

Seeking to set the record straight on speculations of him being in the prime ministerial race, Gadkari asserted that the new BJP-led government will be formed under PM Modi’s leadership.

Asked if his name was also being considered for the PM’s post, Gadkari said, “I have clarified it around 20 to 50 times. We fought the elections under the leadership of Modiji and he will certainly become the prime minister again.”

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Classless’
Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Classless’
Kiara Advani Leaves Little For Imagination as She Dresses up Like a Candy For Latest Magazine Shoot!
Kiara Advani Leaves Little For Imagination as She Dresses up Like a Candy For Latest Magazine Shoot!
Happening Nagpur
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nagpur Crime News
Delhi Firing Video circulated in Nagpur as Murder at Sitaburdi
Delhi Firing Video circulated in Nagpur as Murder at Sitaburdi
Pachpaoli police nabs externed goon Pavan Moryani
Pachpaoli police nabs externed goon Pavan Moryani
Maharashtra News
राखुंडे नगरातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
राखुंडे नगरातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
जनजागृतीतून दिला वीज बचतीचा संदेश
जनजागृतीतून दिला वीज बचतीचा संदेश
Hindi News
आरएसएस के महासचिव भैयाजी जोशी से मिले नितिन गडकरी
आरएसएस के महासचिव भैयाजी जोशी से मिले नितिन गडकरी
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
Trending News
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Featured News
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
‘Kidnapping’ drama unfolded as youth returns home safely
‘Kidnapping’ drama unfolded as youth returns home safely
Trending In Nagpur
Delhi Firing Video circulated in Nagpur as Murder at Sitaburdi
Delhi Firing Video circulated in Nagpur as Murder at Sitaburdi
Nitin Gadkari, Kailash Vijayvargiya brainstorm with RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi in Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari, Kailash Vijayvargiya brainstorm with RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi in Nagpur
आरएसएस के महासचिव भैयाजी जोशी से मिले नितिन गडकरी
आरएसएस के महासचिव भैयाजी जोशी से मिले नितिन गडकरी
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
जनजागृतीतून दिला वीज बचतीचा संदेश
जनजागृतीतून दिला वीज बचतीचा संदेश
Ex-justice C L Thool felicitated with Global Buddhist Ambassador Award 2019
Ex-justice C L Thool felicitated with Global Buddhist Ambassador Award 2019
Pachpaoli police nabs externed goon Pavan Moryani
Pachpaoli police nabs externed goon Pavan Moryani
Fadnavis calls meeting of Core Committee members
Fadnavis calls meeting of Core Committee members
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
With refresh brand identity Walkaroo announces Aamir Khan as its new brand ambassador
With refresh brand identity Walkaroo announces Aamir Khan as its new brand ambassador
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145