Delhi Firing Video circulated in Nagpur as Murder at Sitaburdi

Nagpur: Two suspected criminals were killed following a shootout between two rival gangs near the Dwarka Mor metro station in South West Delhi on Sunday. Video of same incident went viral on social media.

In Nagpur same video made in-route to various social media platform and was circulated with caption of Murder or Firing at Sitaburdi Nagpur.

With strong rumors spreading, Nagpur Police came up with an official statement denying the same. See Below

Asd per the report , the shootout at Delhi was an outcome of a property dispute, according to the police.

The incident happened around 4pm when three men in a car intercepted another car in which Parveen Gehlot was travelling and opened fire at him. Fifteen rounds were fired in the busy area, leading to panic among commuters, a senior police official said.

Police officials in a PCR van near the metro station reached the spot and fired gunshots at the criminals and killed one of them, he said.

Two people involved in the shootout managed to flee. The police said they have identified them and efforts are on to arrest them.

