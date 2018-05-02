Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Nitin Gadkari,Devendra Fadnavis,commoners mark International Yoga Day in Maharashtra

Nagpur/Naded: Lakhs of people in Maharashtra, including celebrities, students and commoners, joined the fifth International Yoga Day celebrations held across the state here on Friday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in an event guided by yoga Guru Baba Ramdev in Nanded with over 100,000 people joining in simple and rigorous yogic exercises for achieving good mental and physical health.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari led an event in Nagpur with several thousands doing various yoga exercises with him.


Thousands of Indian Navy sailors, staffers and their families performed yoga in the naval base here and onboard the INS Viraat.

Many Mumbaikars turned up for the ‘Yoga by the Bay’ event in south Mumbai along the picturesque Marine Drive and performed exercises in the backdrop of the Arabian Sea.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra also guided a yoga event in Mumbai and said it was the secret behind her youthfulness and good health always.

Yoga camps were held in schools, college, public grounds, halls and auditoria, various government departments, the police forces in each city and district, the Western Railway, Central Railway, Konkan Railway and other private and public institutions.

The Nehru Science Centre organized an ‘Iyengar Yogashraya’ comprising yoga camps, exhibition and film screenings, besides a Wellness Fest at the CIDCI Bhavan in Navi Mumbai.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Monsoon’s a week away in Vid, Nagpur receives light showers
Monsoon’s a week away in Vid, Nagpur receives light showers
Nagpur Crime News
Investment Bluff : Thugs of Mumbai dupe Nagpur investor of Rs 2 cr
Investment Bluff : Thugs of Mumbai dupe Nagpur investor of Rs 2 cr
Ex live-in partner dupes girl, threatens to kill her family
Ex live-in partner dupes girl, threatens to kill her family
Maharashtra News
बेले सर एज्युकेशन कन्हान व्दारे गुणवंत विद्यार्थ्यांचा सत्कार
बेले सर एज्युकेशन कन्हान व्दारे गुणवंत विद्यार्थ्यांचा सत्कार
बेटिक- आयआयटी-मुंबई यांच्यातर्फे ‘मेधा’ २०१९’ (MEDHA-मेडिकल डिव्हाइस हॅकेथॉन) या स्पर्धेचे आयोजन
बेटिक- आयआयटी-मुंबई यांच्यातर्फे ‘मेधा’ २०१९’ (MEDHA-मेडिकल डिव्हाइस हॅकेथॉन) या स्पर्धेचे आयोजन
Hindi News
दुनिया को दिया स्वस्थ रहने का मंत्र : योग जीवन का वह दर्शन है, जो मनुष्य को आत्मा से जोड़ता है
दुनिया को दिया स्वस्थ रहने का मंत्र : योग जीवन का वह दर्शन है, जो मनुष्य को आत्मा से जोड़ता है
दौड़ने को तैयार मिनी बसों को रोका जगताप ने
दौड़ने को तैयार मिनी बसों को रोका जगताप ने
Trending News
Yoga is a symbol of India’s culture and history: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Yoga is a symbol of India’s culture and history: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Yoga for peace, harmony, progress: PM Modi
Yoga for peace, harmony, progress: PM Modi
Featured News
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
Food with ‘cow dung’ served to patient at GMCH
Food with ‘cow dung’ served to patient at GMCH
Trending In Nagpur
Investment Bluff : Thugs of Mumbai dupe Nagpur investor of Rs 2 cr
Investment Bluff : Thugs of Mumbai dupe Nagpur investor of Rs 2 cr
Ex live-in partner dupes girl, threatens to kill her family
Ex live-in partner dupes girl, threatens to kill her family
Woman, youth robbed of gold chain in Beltarodi, Dhantoli
Woman, youth robbed of gold chain in Beltarodi, Dhantoli
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Yoga is a symbol of India’s culture and history: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Yoga is a symbol of India’s culture and history: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
सभी ज़ोन में शुरू हो मटेरियल रिकवरी सेंटर
सभी ज़ोन में शुरू हो मटेरियल रिकवरी सेंटर
Monsoon’s a week away in Vid, Nagpur receives light showers
Monsoon’s a week away in Vid, Nagpur receives light showers
Nitin Gadkari,Devendra Fadnavis,commoners mark International Yoga Day in Maharashtra
Nitin Gadkari,Devendra Fadnavis,commoners mark International Yoga Day in Maharashtra
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145