Nitin Gadkari,Devendra Fadnavis,commoners mark International Yoga Day in Maharashtra

Nagpur/Naded: Lakhs of people in Maharashtra, including celebrities, students and commoners, joined the fifth International Yoga Day celebrations held across the state here on Friday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in an event guided by yoga Guru Baba Ramdev in Nanded with over 100,000 people joining in simple and rigorous yogic exercises for achieving good mental and physical health.

#WATCH: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nanded on #InternationalDayofYoga. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/XiIqXZCblp — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari led an event in Nagpur with several thousands doing various yoga exercises with him.



Thousands of Indian Navy sailors, staffers and their families performed yoga in the naval base here and onboard the INS Viraat.

Many Mumbaikars turned up for the ‘Yoga by the Bay’ event in south Mumbai along the picturesque Marine Drive and performed exercises in the backdrop of the Arabian Sea.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra also guided a yoga event in Mumbai and said it was the secret behind her youthfulness and good health always.

Yoga camps were held in schools, college, public grounds, halls and auditoria, various government departments, the police forces in each city and district, the Western Railway, Central Railway, Konkan Railway and other private and public institutions.

The Nehru Science Centre organized an ‘Iyengar Yogashraya’ comprising yoga camps, exhibition and film screenings, besides a Wellness Fest at the CIDCI Bhavan in Navi Mumbai.