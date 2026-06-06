Nitin Gadkari Boosts Spirits at Nagpur MP Sports Festival, Joins Players on the Field

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Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Sunday visited various sporting events being held under the ongoing MP Sports Festival in Nagpur and interacted with participating athletes, boosting their morale and enthusiasm.

In a unique gesture, Gadkari not only watched the competitions but also stepped onto the field and actively participated in sports activities, including basketball and badminton. His involvement drew cheers from players and spectators alike, creating an energetic atmosphere at the venue.

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During his interaction with athletes, Gadkari appreciated their dedication and encouraged young people to take sports seriously as a means of building discipline, fitness and teamwork. He emphasized the importance of sporting events in promoting a strong sports culture and providing a platform for emerging talent.

The MP Sports Festival has witnessed enthusiastic participation from athletes across different age groups, with competitions being held in multiple disciplines. The event has received an overwhelming response from sports enthusiasts and young players from across the city.

Gadkari said such initiatives play a vital role in nurturing sporting talent and inspiring youth to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. His participation on the field added to the excitement of the festival and served as a source of motivation for aspiring athletes.

The festival continues to attract large crowds and is being seen as an important platform for promoting sports and encouraging greater youth engagement in physical activities across Nagpur.

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