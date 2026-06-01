Nitin Gadkari Attends RASTA Startup Grand Finale in Nagpur

Nagpur: Wainganga Incubation Concluded RASTA GRAND FINALE in august presence of Hon’ble Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji

Wainganga Incubation Foundation organised RASTA National Level startup and innovation challenge on the occasion of Hon’ble shri Nitin Gadkari ji. The grand finale was hosted at Nagpur. 180 Applications were received from across India, out which 20 shortlisted as a finalist and has pitched at GRAND Finale at Nagpur.

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The grand finale and award ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, Union Minister – Road and Transports as a chief guest. His inspiring word motivated all participants, startups and attendance. The event was also graced by Shri Lohit Matani ji, (IPS), SP – Highway State Patrol, Shri Shashikant Chaudhary Ji (Co-Founder – Happy Eaters.ai), Shri Yogesh Bramhankar ji (Former Innovation Director – MoE, Govt. of India) as a jury and speaker.

Award ceremony proceedings were done by Nidhi Bawashe, CEO, Wainganga Incubation foundation, introduction and about RASTA initiative was shared by Shri Somadatta Karanjekar, Chairman, Wainganga College of Engineering and Management and Director Wainganga Incubation Foundation, and Shri Pradeep Dahikar and Smt. Sangita Deshmukh, Wainganga Incubation Foundation board of members were also present.

The shortlisted startups were travelled from Jaipur, Kanyakumari, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida, Pune, and other part of India.

The first prize (1.5 lakh)– Origin Hash, 2nd prize (1 lakh) – Yatharth Labs, 3rd prize (50,000/-)– Innovaclad, Best Deeptech (25,000/-) – Subltbotic, Best Defence (25,000/-) – Senzova Technologies, Best Agritech (25,000/-) – AVN Agro.

The event was also attended and graced by industry members Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal, Dr. Rashmi Bansal, Sachin Farfad Patil, Aakash Singh, Tushar Vadhera, incubator from Vidarbha – Shri Amol Hirulkar (SGBAU Research and Incubation, Amaravati University, Shri Abhay Deshmukh (Incubein – Foundation Nagpur University), Shri Ashutosh Bagde (BioNest – DHIMER, Wardha), Shri Kushal Katara (Raisoni TBI Foundation).

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