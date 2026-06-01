Amid Tree-Cutting Row, Activists Allege Sandalwood Tree Was Stolen from Nagpur’s Sonegaon Amrai

Nagpur: Even as public opposition continues over the proposed felling of trees for a sewage pipeline project in Sonegaon Amrai, environmental activists have now raised fresh concerns, alleging that a mature sandalwood tree has been illegally cut and removed from the urban forest area.

Members of the Save Sonegaon Amrai Group have approached police authorities seeking an immediate investigation into what they describe as a serious case of tree theft. The activists allege that valuable sandalwood trees have been targeted repeatedly over the years, while inadequate surveillance has left the ecologically sensitive forest vulnerable to illegal activities.

According to a letter submitted to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rushikesh Reddy and Sonegaon Police Station Inspector Nitin Magar, the alleged theft came to light when group member Sachin Dravekar noticed the remains of what activists claim was a mature sandalwood tree during a routine morning walk inside the forest area.

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The group says photographs from the site show the stump of a tree that appears to have been cut and removed. Fresh shoots emerging from the remaining trunk, they claim, indicate that a fully grown sandalwood tree once stood at the location.

Activists Claim It Is Not an Isolated Incident

Members of the citizens’ group allege that sandalwood thefts have occurred in the Sonegaon Amrai forest in the past as well. They claim that several valuable trees have either disappeared or been illegally cut over the years, raising concerns about the protection of the urban forest.

The allegations have renewed concerns over the security of one of Nagpur’s most important green spaces, which has recently been at the centre of debate over development-related projects.

Concerns Over Anti-Social Activities

Apart from the alleged theft, activists say the forest area is increasingly witnessing anti-social activities, including public drinking and littering.

According to the group, volunteers frequently conduct cleanliness drives inside the forest and regularly collect discarded liquor bottles, beer cans and plastic waste. Members claim that nearly ten sacks of alcohol-related waste and garbage are removed from the area every Sunday, while at least one sack of litter is collected on most days.

The group says the continued accumulation of waste reflects a lack of monitoring and enforcement within the urban forest.

Demand for Immediate Action

Environmental activists argue that while discussions continue regarding developmental projects in the area, protecting existing trees and preventing illegal activities should be treated as an equally urgent priority.

“The theft of a sandalwood tree is not a minor offence. If the allegation is true, it raises serious questions about how such a valuable tree could disappear from a protected urban forest without being detected,” a member of the group said.

The Save Sonegaon Amrai Group has urged police to verify the allegations, identify those responsible and take strict legal action if any wrongdoing is found. The activists have also called for increased patrolling, surveillance cameras and stronger protection measures to safeguard the forest from tree theft, illegal felling and vandalism.

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