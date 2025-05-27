Nitin Gadkari at 68: From RSS Volunteer to India’s Infrastructure Visionary

Advertisement



Nagpur – Union Minister Nitin Gadkari turned 68 today, marking yet another milestone in an extraordinary journey that began as a grassroots worker with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and transformed into one of India’s most powerful and respected political leaders. His contributions to India’s infrastructure and development are not only recognized across the country but also draw admiration abroad — a rare feat that garners praise from both ruling and opposition parties.

Early Life: From RSS Volunteer to Leader

Born on May 27, 1957, in a middle-class family in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Gadkari displayed an early inclination toward social service. He joined the RSS at a young age and balanced his academic pursuits with active participation in social work. He holds a postgraduate degree in commerce, a law degree, and a diploma in business management from Nagpur University. His leadership potential was evident during his time with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Political Ascent: Grassroots to Governance

Gadkari began his political career in the 1980s with the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His first major political role came in 1989 when he became a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. In 1995, when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance came to power in Maharashtra, Gadkari was appointed Minister for Public Works.

Gold Rate 26 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800/- Gold 22 KT 89,100/- Silver/Kg 98,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

He revolutionized infrastructure in the state by initiating the Mumbai-Pune Expressway project, India’s first six-lane expressway. His role in constructing over 50 flyovers in Mumbai earned him the moniker “Flyover Man.”

National Politics and BJP Leadership

In 2009, Gadkari was appointed the National President of the BJP during a time when the party was recovering from a significant electoral defeat. Under his leadership, the party underwent critical organizational changes and gained fresh momentum. His strategic planning helped the BJP secure victories in several state elections between 2009 and 2014.

A Trailblazing Union Minister

Following the formation of the Narendra Modi government in 2014, Gadkari was entrusted with the portfolios of Road Transport, Highways, and Shipping. Under his stewardship, the pace of road construction increased dramatically — from 12 km per day in 2014 to over 30 km per day. The length of national highways grew from 91,000 km to 146,000 km.

He spearheaded transformative projects like Bharatmala and Sagarmala, revolutionizing India’s transport and logistics sectors. Gadkari also overhauled the Motor Vehicles Act to prioritize road safety, cementing his image as a results-driven minister with a focus on transparency, swift execution, and technological innovation.

Championing Green Innovation

Gadkari has been a vocal proponent of green energy, launching several initiatives to promote green hydrogen, biofuels, and electric vehicles. “India must become an energy exporter, not an importer,” he asserts. At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Brazil, he described India as a potential global hub for green innovation, inviting foreign investors to join the journey.

Strong Electoral Presence

Gadkari has consistently secured the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat since 2014, defeating heavyweight Congress candidates by large margins. He repeated his success in 2019 and 2024, maintaining a clean image and earning widespread respect for his developmental work and humble demeanor.

Personal Life and Values

Known for his simplicity, Gadkari leads a disciplined, vegetarian lifestyle and is deeply committed to social causes. His wife, Kanchan Gadkari, and their three children are also active in community service. He often emphasizes that he views politics as a medium for service, not a pursuit of power.

A Symbol of Energy at 68

At 68, Nitin Gadkari continues to be a powerhouse of energy, vision, and dedication. His story is one of relentless service, strategic thinking, and unshakable resolve — proving that with commitment and clarity of purpose, even an ordinary volunteer can play an extraordinary role in nation-building. As he celebrates his birthday, he remains a beacon of inspiration for the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement