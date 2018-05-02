Nitian Gadkari unveils book “The 2020 QuaranTime” penned by Chaitali Bangre

Nagpur: Author Chaitali Bangre’s third book, “The 2020 QuaranTime”, was released by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lokmat Group Chairman, Vijay Darda, Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari and Adv. Firdos Mirza recently.

The book highlights the quarantime situations that we all have faced together. It also highlights the covid warriors like Dr.Sanjay Tambe, Dr. Sameer Arbat, Journalist Vinay Pande, Rakesh Pathrabe, Shoeb Meman etc.

There are around 18 chapters in the book, out of which Nitin Gadkari’s chapter highlights how PPE kits have been produced here in Nagpur, when the chinese PPE kits were not received well.