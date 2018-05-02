Man attacked with sharp-edged weapons for objecting rash driving near Children Traffic Park

Nagpur: A 24-year-old man was attacked by three bike-borne miscreants for allegedly objecting their rash driving near Children Traffic Park on Sunday night. Based on the complaint lodged by Rajkumar Sanjay Jawa, a resident of Flat No. 731, Serenity Apartments, Sitabuldi Police have rounded up the accused identified as Sagar Shankar Masram (19), Gaurav Manoj Kahare (21) and Laxman Rajesh Gondiya (20), all residents of Wasanrao Naik Slums.

According to police sources, Jawa was driving his Audi (MH/02/DV/9396) when he was intercepted by three youths on a two-wheeler.

The trio was driving rashly, following which Jawa had asked them to behave. Irked by which, the accused reportedly overtook Jawa and stopped him near Children Traffic Park and picked up a quarrel. The accused trio reportedly hurled abuses at Jawa before attacking him with sharp-edged weapons and later fled the spot. ]

Based on the complaint lodged cops launched the manhunt of the accused and nabbed them on the charges of attempt to murder.