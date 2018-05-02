3 days after releasing from jail, history-sheeter brutally murdered in Sonegaon area



Nagpur: A history-sheeter was brutally murdered by six assailants on Jaitala Road under the jurisdiction of Sonegaon Police on Monday evening. The history-sheeter was released from the jail on bail three days ago.

The deceased was identified as Nilesh Rajesh Naidu (31), a resident of Khamla area. The Sonegaon cops have arrested accused Mayur Sherkar, Govind Dongre, Sagar Bagga, Suchit Chahande, Ashish Bandekar and Vishal Gondane on the charges of murder.

According to police sources, the accused Sherkar owns a mobile phone shop – M S Collection in Indraprastha Nagar. Naidu on Monday afternoon came to the shop and accused Sherkar for allowing bail of Nikhil Kharat and Golu Maliye, accused in Shera Chavhan Murder case.

He then asked Sherkar to surrender his gold chain and a mobile phone. This irked Sherkar and a quarrel broke out between them, Naidu and his friend Pratik Sahare slapped Sherkar in the shop and fled the shop, Sherkar then called his friend and narrated the incident, the friend agreed with Sherkar for killing Naidu and they launched searches for him.

They spotted Naidu when was consuming liquor with Sahare in the open ground near London Street complex on Khamla-Jaitala road at 6 pm. The accused first bashed the goon and when he escaped from their clutches, they chased and stabbed him to death with sharp-edged weapons.

Staff of Sonegaon Police Station rushed to the spot. Top rank officials including Addl CP South Region Dilip Zalke and DCP Zone 1 Nurool Hasan also took stock of the situation. After Panchnama, Naidus’s body was sent to the Government Medica; College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Naidu was accused in robbery, murder, attempt to murder, and theft cases. He was active in vehicle theft and burglary. He was recently arrested under preventive action and sent to jail. He got bail on Friday, An offense under section 302 and 32 of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Sonegaon Police. Further investigation is on.