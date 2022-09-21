NIT terminates contract of Transport Plaza operator for irregularities

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), after 20 years, has terminated the contract of M/s SK Banerjee — the Transport Plaza’s private operator — for failure to execute the project, pay premium and other violations. At its board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, the NIT decided to take back the land from the operator, according to a report in local English daily.

According to the report, NIT Chairman Manoj Kumar Suryawanshi had terminated the contract which was valid till September 24, 2026. The termination was issued on July 12. Also, Suryawanshi has sent a letter on August 2 to the operator asking for the land to be returned. One of the trustees wanted the termination to be cancelled at the meeting on Tuesday. However, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said the Chairman’s decision has to be respected, said the report.

As per the NIT, the operator has developed a Transport Plaza only in 11,722 sq mt of total land of 50,000 sq mt even though he had the land with him from 2002 and 2008. The operator has also not deposited Rs 2 crore for the lease deed and paid Rs 3.12 crore as against the premium of Rs 6.68 crore.

In other decisions, a proposal to lease out 1,236.12 sq.mt land situated between VNIT gate and Labour Board’s office to an educational institution was not accepted. Instead, the board has decided to develop an e-library. A private agency will be appointed for surveying layouts and plots that have come up for regularization under Gunthewari 2.0. The NIT has received over 1 lakh applications for it.

