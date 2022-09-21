Nagpur’s Jafar Nagar on high alert? Here’s what we know

Advertisement

Nagpur: As per reports and a few residents of Jaffar Nagar, the area was on high alert after a sensitive case was reported from there.

The case came into light when the residents alleged that a few men wearing ‘Burkas’ attacked an elderly woman and looted her on the pretext of asking for rent. As per sources, ‘the gang’ follows a common pattern where they go to houses and ask if they have children or not.

The sources also added that the men dress up in Burka and approach people in the form of beggars. After talking to the family members and extracting information, they gang-up and attack the person.

However, Gittikhadan senior PI BP Dhere clarified to Nagpur today that after the incident the team visited the spot and spoke to the residents of the area. “We interacted with the residents but no one agreed to what had happened. We even checked the CCTVs but nothing suspicious was found,” he said.

Dhere further added that the security has been heightened in the area and a close watch is being kept at everyone.

By Drishti sharma

