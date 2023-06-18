NIT Rourkela to host CSAB-2023 and co-host JoSAA-2023, Registrations for admission to NIT+ System Starts from 19thJune 2023

➢ OCI card holders can appear for JoSAA/CSAB counselling under the GEN category this year

➢ NIT Rourkela is expecting an increase in the number of registrations from Northeast and UTs for CSAB-2023

➢ NIT Rourkela plans for inclusive counselling with a multilingual helpdesk and help centres set up across the country for CSAB-2023

➢ About 3.0 Lakhs candidates expected to register in JoSAA Rounds for ~40,000 seats in ‘NIT+ system’

ROURKELA: National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) is conducting the centralized seat allocation process for the year 2023 for admission to various undergraduate programs at 31 NITs, IIEST, 26 IIITs, 03 SPAs (School of Planning and Architecture) and 36 GFTI (Government funded technical institutes), all collectively called the ‘NIT+ System.’

The centralized seat allocation for the NIT+ system will be conducted by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) along with the Joint Admission Board (JAB) for IITs. The seat allocation will be based on the common rank list (CRL) of candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), whereas seat allocation to IITs will be based on the CRL in JEE (Advanced).

Unlike previous years, the registration for JoSAA rounds of seat allocation will start on 19th June 2023, immediately the day after declaration of JEE (Advanced) results. The CSAB-Special Rounds will begin on 31st July 2023 after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counseling process is expected to be completed by 14th August 2023, and classes in the NIT+ System are expected to start by 17th August 2023.

In addition, based on the JEE (Main) rank, separate CSAB-Supernumerary rounds will also be conducted by CSAB for admission to supernumerary seats for Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in selected NITs.

NIT Rourkela informs CSAB-NEUT rounds will be conducted by CSAB from 26th June 2023 to allocate seats under the scheme of ‘Reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for States / UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved institutions’ to candidates of North-East states and Union Territories.

It is estimated that approximately 2.5 – 3.0 lakhs JEE (Main) qualified candidates are expected to register in the CSAB for admission to about 40000 seats in NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and Other-GFTIs. This includes 20% female seats reserved in NITs. The entire process of choice filling, seat allotment, and document verification will be conducted online so that students do not have to travel to any institute.

The key changes in JoSAA/CSAB-2023 include:

➢ Candidates desirous of admission to IITs and the NIT+ System must secure at least 75% marks in the 12th Class or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th Class exam conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ ST/ PwDstudents, the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th Class exam.

➢ It is possible that the Class XII passing status of a candidate is revised [due to re-totaling, re-evaluation, etc.] by the Class 12 examination board after the first round of joint seat allocation begins. Due to the revision of the passing status of the registered candidate, if a candidate satisfies the performance in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination requirement for admission to IITs/NITs/IIEST/IIITs/Other-GFTIs and becomes eligible for admission, then such a candidate can approach the IIT Guwahati with the revised passing certificate. The candidate will be considered for seat allocation only in subsequent rounds (if any). The allocated seat (if any) shall be the same as what the candidate would have got based onthe revised passing status to begin with. To ensure this, a supernumerary seat will be created, if needed.

➢ In line with the Judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)/ Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders having the said status before 04 March 2021 will be treated on par with the Indian Nationals for the seat allocation process in JoSAA/CSAB-2023 for GEN and GEN-PwD seats. The OCI/PIO candidates will also get the benefits of female supernumerary seats. The state code of eligibility of OCI/PIO passing Class XII (or equivalent) examination in India shall be at par with Indian nationals. However, OCI/PIO passing the Class XII (or equivalent) examination from an institution abroad are eligible for other State quota seats or All India quota seats (but NOT for Home State quota seats) in the NIT+ System. However, a candidate occupying two seats (one in the JoSAA round and one in the DASA round) of the NIT+ System is mandatorily required to relinquish one of the seats before the start of CSAB-Special Rounds, else both seats will be canceled.

➢ Candidates having less than 40% disability but having difficulty in writing and have availed the services of a scribe or extra time during the examination will also be required to do the physical verification at the verification center.

➢ Candidates whose category got changed during JoSAA-2023 rounds will be allowed to restore their birth category on the production of a valid certificate during the registration phase of CSAB-Special Round 2023. NIT Rourkela has developed an online interface wherein candidates can apply for the restoration of their birth category by uploading a valid category certificate.

A multi-lingual helpdesk in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bangla, Hindi, Odia, and English languages has been established at the CSAB-2023 headquarters at NIT Rourkela (Tel: 91241 21003) to assist the candidates during the entire process of JoSAA/CSAB-2023 counseling process. In addition, a total of 52 Help Centers (at least one in every State/ UTs) have also been established to assist the students online and offline in their local languages and English.

The business rules, certificate formats, FAQ documents, and other documents such as Opening and Closing ranks of various programs, seat matrix, contact details of help centers, document verification centers, etc., are available on the JoSAA website. Candidates should ensure that their certificates are in hand and valid. OBC-NCL and EWS certificates must have been issued on or after 01 April 2023 by the competent authority.

NIT Rourkela stated that the process has also been eased for persons with disabilities (PwD). The PwD candidates will have the choice to verify their documents before the seat allocation process or at the time of document verification in each round. A dedicated helpdesk is functioning at the NIT Rourkela to assist divyang aspirants. Further, help documents in immersive reader format will soon be available for the PwD candidates.

Explaining the importance of CSAB, Prof. Mukesh K. Gupta, Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee, CSAB 2023, said, “We have seen 100% B.Tech seat allocation for NITs and IIITs in CSAB-2022 last year. Multilingual helpdesk was very useful for candidates and therefore, we are increasing the number of telephone lines. Based on last years’ experience, we would like to inform candidates that they must pay Seat Acceptance Fee to accept the allotted seat even if they chose FLOAT or SLIDE option. They should also ensure that their bank account is KYC-compliant to avoid payment failures and they should not postpone any activity to the last moment. Some candidates lose hope in JoSAA Rounds. They should wait and participate in CSAB-Special Round.”

In his message to the aspirants, Prof. K. UmamaheshwarRao, Director, NIT Rourkela, and Chairman CSAB 2023,said, “It is important for the candidates to know that there is no JEE (Main) cut-off to participate in JoSAA/CSAB counseling process. We have taken several steps to simplify the counseling process. The JoSAA/CSAB counseling process is completely online, and the candidates are not required to travel to any institute for the seat allocation process or document verification. Candidates should be responsible for filling their choices of academic programs and completing the steps of online reporting carefully.”

Further, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, mentioned, “In case of any query, they can contact CSAB headquarters at NIT Rourkela through multilingual telephone helplines or any of the 52 Help Centers established by CSAB-2023, at least one in each State/ UT, to help them in their local language. The outreach activities undertaken by NIT Rourkela in the last edition of CSAB in 2022 had helped reach a more significant number of candidates, especially those belonging to socio-economically disadvantaged groups and those from rural backgrounds or with linguistic barriers, in understanding the seat allocation process. The registration of candidates increased by 28% in JoSAARounds and 36% in CSAB-Special Rounds last year.”

Candidates are required to follow these steps to participate in JoSAA-2023.

• Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website at https://josaa.nic.in

• Step 2: On the homepage, login using JEE registration Id and password.

• Step 3: Complete the choice filling section

• Step 4: Review and lock the choices filled in the CSAB registration form

• Step 5: Wait for the Result Declaration

• Step 6: Upon Result Declaration, do Online Reporting by 1) Document Uploading; 2) Willingness Option (FLOAT/ SLIDE/ FREEZE); 3) Pay Seat Acceptance Fee; 4) Response to query, if any

• Step 7: Pay Partial Admission Fee (PAF) in the 6th JoSAARound

• Step 8: If desired, participate in CSAB-Special Round from official website at https://csab.nic.in

Important dates:

• 19th June 2023: Registration and Choice Filling process for JoSAA Starts

• 28th June 2023: Registration and Choice Filling process for JoSAA Ends

• 30th June 2023: Display of Seat Allocation for Round 1

• 30th June to 4th July 2023: Online Reporting (Fee Payment, Document Uploading, Willingness Option)

• 6th to 28th July 2023: Round 2 – 5 of JoSAA

• 29th to 31st July 2023: Payment of Partial Admission Fee (PAF)

• 2nd August 2023: Registration and Choice Filling for CSAB-Special Rounds Starts

• 6th August 2023: Registration and Choice Filling for CSAB-Special Rounds Ends

• 7th August 2023: Display of Seat Allocation for Special Round 1

• 7th to 9th August 2023: Online Reporting for Special Round 1 (Document Uploading, Willingness Option)

• 11th August 2023: Display of Seat Allocation for Special Round 2

• 11th to 14th August 2023: Online Reporting for Special Round 2 (Document Uploading, Willingness Option)

• 12th to 17th August 2023: Expected date for commencement of 1st year classes

