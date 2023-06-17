NMC bulldozes unauthorised buildings in Jaripatka area

Nagpur: The Enforcement Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday pulled down buildings in Jaripatka locality as they were constructed sans sanction of Town Planning Department.

The action was taken in Bank Colony on Plot No. 20, owned by Rammi Sukhiram Patel and Bharti Pyarelal Patel and Plot No. 19, owned by Mohan Gupta. The owners had indulged in excess construction than the sanctioned plan. They were issued notices under Section 53(1) of Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Rules 1966 by the Mangalwari Zone on April 25.

Advertisement

The two plots are owned by Sanjay Hemrajani, who sublet them to the current residents. However the tenants themselves illegally constructed buildings and did not bother to even submit applications to the Town Planning Department of construction of buildings. In all, three buildings were constructed on the two plots by these tenants.

Two squads of the Anti-Encroachment Department were deployed to demolish the excess constructions. Nearly 100 people, including the house owners and their relatives, opposed the NMC move and claimed that action was illegal. They tried to stall the demolition and created hurdles in the official work, NMC sources informed.

The accompanying police bandobast helped to keep the situation clear by keeping the protestors under control. Thereafter, NMC officials supervised demolition of the buildings. One of the buildings was demolished in totality while 50 percent of the second building and 60 percent of the third building encroachment was pulled down.

Towards 5 pm, the NMC officials had to stop their action as the affected parties got a temporary stay order from the Court. The action was taken by Kanhaiyya Rathod, Vinod Kokarde under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Enforcement Department, Harish Raut and Assistant Commissioner, Mangalwari Zone, Vijay Humane and Superintendent, Enforcement Department, Sanjay Kamble.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement