Positive thinking best way to stay healthy, says Dr Ostwal at NMC event

Nagpur: Stress is emerging as the biggest reason for deteriorating health among the Indians. So one should always think positive, be confident as they act as a stress buster and lead to an increase in the immunity that effectively keeps the body fit and helps keep diseases at bay.

This was the key take from motivational speaker and health guide Dr Hemant Ostwal, who talked to Government officers and employees on Friday. The talk was organised by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to help improve the efficiency of officers and employees in all government and semi-government offices including the civic body and provide tips to managing stress.

The workshop was held at Deshpande Hall, Civil Lines. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B; CEO, Smart City, Ajay Gulhane, Chief Engineer Rajeev Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioners Nirbhay Jain, Ravindra Bhelawe and Surendra Bagle; Chief Accounts and Finance Officer (CAFO) Sadashiv Shelke were prominently present.

In the workshop, Dr Ostwal elaborated on the topic of ‘Healthy Lifestyle Procedures’ and covered three important points namely high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. He said that 1.1 lakh people die of cardiovascular diseases in India and this figure is the highest in the world. Talking about cholesterol, asthma, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, menstrual problems among women, breast cancer, he shed light as to how these diseases occur, their cause and also provided simple solutions to counter them.

Referring to research, he said that 60 percent of people do not exercise and 25 percent lead a zero-sedentary life and neglect the body thus inviting diseases. The rate of suicide has increased due to mental stress in the new generation and added that social media is also increasing stress in people’s lives. In such a situation adopting certain attitudes can make life either difficult or easy. Deal positively with advancing age or extraordinary illness and if the woman in the house is happy and positive, the house also stays healthy. He gave in-depth guidance on lifestyle changes, healthy diet, measures to be happy, yoga, and the importance of exercise.

Earlier, the Municipal Commissioner explained the objective of the workshop, saying capacity building training is often given to the employees in NMC to relieve the work stress. Being in a Government job, there is a need to reduce stress and increase productivity when the responsibility of providing services to the citizens increases.

Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram; Assistant Commissioner Prakash Varade, Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar, Medical Health Officer Dr. Narendra Bahirwar, Director of Solid Waste Management Department Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Head of Information and Technology Department Mahesh Dhamecha, Garden Superintendent Amol Chowrpagar, Education Officer Rajendra Pusekar, Additional Medical Health Officer. Dr.Vijay Joshi, Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar, municipal officials, employees and employees of other offices were present in large numbers.

