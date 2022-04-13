NIT commissions 8 Sewage Treatment Plants in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has commissioned eight Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) it constructed in various parts of Nagpur City.

The construction of 8 STPs with a total capacity of 63.8 MLD has been completed and at present approximately 48.5 MLD of wastewater is being treated as per availability. Processed water of STP based on Niri’s Phythoride technology is discharged into Ambazari and Sonegaon Lakes. STP processed water based on SBT technology developed by IIT Mumbai is made available at the lakes as per the agreement reached with Indian Air Force to cultivate greenery of Indian Air Force Golf Course.

The remaining 5 STPs (Somalwada-1 20 MLD, Somalwada-220 MLD, Itabhatti 10 MLD, Hazaripahad 4 MLD and Dabha 5 MLD) are based on SBR technology and approximately 45 MLD of available sewage water is treated in the plants as per the standards of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

The water coming from the sewage treatment plant can be used for non-drinking purposes like construction, irrigation, gardens etc. This will save a lot of fresh water and will help in controlling the problem of water scarcity to some extent.

Advertisement

Moreover, with a view to increase the ground water level, under the leadership of Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi, Chairman of NIT and Metropolitan Commissioner, an MoU was signed with CREDAI Nagpur, for the reuse of treated water from the sewage treatment plant for the above purpose on Tuesday, April 12.

On the occasion Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi, Avinash Katade, Superintendent Engineer, Lina Upadhye, President of CREDAI Metro Nagpur Vijay Dargan, Secretary Gaurav Agarwala and other CREDAI members were present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement