Guardian Minister to launch Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Justice Scheme on April 14

Nagpur: A function to launch Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Justice Scheme – an initiative to make people available the information of different Government schemes with one click — has been organised on April 14. The scheme will be launched at the hands of Dr Nitin Raut, Energy Minister, during the programme.

Nagpur district administration has taken an initiative to make available the information of different Government schemes, benefits and certificates of these schemes in just one click.

The digital platform has been made active under the guidance of Maharashtra Energy Minister and Nagpur District Guardian Minister, Dr Nitin Raut.

On the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar public dedication of the digital platform will be held.

A facility of www.mahabany.in website has been made for the public to get information of all schemes. Guidance for operating portal will be given to public

