Annual task: NMC undertakes cleaning of rivers, nullahs in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has undertaken the annual exercise o f cleaning of rivers and nullahs in the city as preparation for the upcoming monsoon season. The task commenced from Beltarodi from where Pohra River flows to Hudkeshwar.

During the exercise, the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B was present to oversee start of the drive to clean the Nag, Pili and Pohra rivers. Chief Engineer Pradip Khawale, Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar, Assistant Commissioners Prakash Varade, Kiran Bagade, Executive Engineer Sonali Chavan, Deputy Engineer Rajesh Dufare, River and Lakes Project Technical Advisor Mohammad Israel were also present on the occasion.

The NMC gets rid of the silt accumulated in the river bed and the trash every year in summer to ensure water flows through without hindrance during the rainy season. In the first phase, the campaign will be implemented in six sub-divisions and second phase will start from May 1. Nearly, 0.8 – 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of sludge is removed every year through river and nullah cleaning campaign. The increased width enhances water flow capacity and provides protection against flooding in the riverside settlements. The length of Pili Nadi is 17km, Nag River is 17.75 km and the length of Pohra River is 12 km. River cleaning campaign is implemented every year with public participation.

Apart from rivers, Hatti Nullah has a total of 232 large and other small nullahs like Gaddigodam, Balabhaupeth, Boriyapur, Dobinagar, Lakdipool, Takiya, Narendra Nagar, Sitabuldi Nullah etc. Rivers and large nullahs are cleaned by machines while small nullahs are cleaned by manpower.

The Municipal Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to complete the cleaning campaign within the stipulated time period. During the cleaning of rivers and nullahs instructions were issued to take special care ensuring that the silt removed from the river, the soil does not remain stagnant, The soil removed from the river is going to be used for planting trees, and the flow of water in rivers and nullahs should not be obstructed, the Municipal Commissioner has instructed to the civic body officials.

Nag river (17.75 km)

• Ambazari Lake to Panchasheel Chowk

• Panchasheel Chowk to Ashok Chowk

• Ashok Chowk to St. Xavier’s School

• St. Xavier’s School to Pardi Flyover (Bhandara Road)

• Pardi Flyover to Punapur (Bharatwada – Confluence of Nag and Pili Nadi)

Pili Nadi (17 km)

• Gorewada Lake to Mankapur crematorium

• Mankapur crematorium to Kamptee Road Bridge

• Kamptee Road Bridge to Old Kamptee Road Bridge

• Old Kamptee Road Bridge to Punapur (Bharatwada – Confluence of Nag and Pili Nadi)

Pohra River (12 km)

• Sahakar Nagar to Narendra Nagar Bridge

• Narendra Nagar to Pipla Fata

• Pipla Fata to Narsala Vihirgaon

