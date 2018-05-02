NIT clears Rs 311.30 crore budget

BOARD of Trustees of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT ) on Wednesday cleared the agency’s budget of Rs 311.30 crore for the financial year 2020-21. The budget reflected balance of Rs 2.36 crore and the Board at its meeting also cleared development works worth Rs 308.45 crores. SheetalTeli-Ugle, Chairperson, NIT; Ravindra Thakre, District Collector; Bhushan Shingne, Trustee; N C Adhari, Joint Director,Town Planning; Sunil Gujjelwar, Chief Engineer, NIT; Rajendra Lande, General Manager, NIT; Prashant Bhandarkar, Executive Officer; Hemant Thakre, Chief Accounts Officer (Finance),Yeshwant Dhore, Audit Officer, Rajesh Kathawte, Sr. Accounts Clerk, attended the Board meeting held at NIT office.

As per the distribution the capital deposit are of Rs 198.57 crore, Revenue deposit Rs 106.70 crores advances and deposits Rs 29.70 crore plus previous year balance of Rs 2.36 crore. The expenditure expected during the next year including capital expenditure of Rs 147.09 crore, Revenue expenses of Rs 106.70 crore, advanced and deposits Rs 54.68 crore.

During the meeting officials informed that NIT would spent Rs 80 crores on construction of houses while income of Rs 100 crores through lease and rent on land and shops. A sum of Rs 2 crores is expected from 572 and 1900 layouts plot while an expenditure of Rs 30.45 crores is expected on rolling out civic amenities. Further Rs 17 crores is to be earmarked for undertaking various road works and for tarring at various places. Also Rs four crores are reserved for various works at garden, development, tree plantation, beautification of gardens and its maintenance.

Similarly, Rs 36.68 crores is earmarked for construction of elibrary at Manewada and for Islamic Cultural Centre and for other Government works and other development works in Dalit localities using area development fund of MLAs, MPs. NIT has also earmarked funds of Rs 33 crores for updgradation of playgrounds in city under Khelo India campaign of Central Government to promote sports among youth. A royal sum of Rs 87 crores is however earmarked for pension liabilities and administrative expenses.