Nagpur: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde will arrive in the city on February 28 (Friday). He will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at 8.30 pm.

Later, he will stay in the city. On March 1 (Sunday), he will visit the camp organised to distribute equipment/devices to Divyangjans.

At 7.50 pm, he will leave for Delhi from Nagpur airport, stated an official press release.