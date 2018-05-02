Health Check Up Camp organized by Navyug Dhol Tasha Pathak Nagpur

Navyug Bahuddeshiy sanstha’s Navyug Dhol Tasha Pathak Nagpur organized free Gynecological, Diabetes Testing & Cataract Diagnosis & Eye Testing Camp in association with Dr. Dalavi Memorial hospital & Research Center. The camp was mainly organized to fulfil the healthcare requirements of the needy people, especially those living in the rural areas with limited accessibility.

The camp was organized at Wathoda Layout on 25 feb 2020 on the occasion of manav dharm sevak sammelan organized under Parampujya Parmatma Ek Sevak Mandal Nagpur. People from Nagpur & nearby villages were come there for program. The team of Doctors, from Dalavi Memorial hospital not only examined the patients but distributed the necessary medicines also. In the camp there was arrangement of all besic checkups.

Around 200 to 250 people benefitted from the camp The camp was inaugurated at the hands of Mr. Raju Madankar, president & Fakira Jibhkate director, Parampujya Parmatma Ek Sevak Mandal. Mr. Kirtiwan Jibhkate, president Navyug Bahuddeshiy sanstha, along with his colleagues worked hard for the success of the camp. The People who took advantage of the camp appreciated and thanked the organizers for the help accorded to them.