NIT bulldozes remaining 35 shops to make way for Glocal Mall in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) on Monday, undertook a mega anti-encroachment drive and bulldozed all the 35 remaining shops of Sitabuldi market, part of Regal compound, to make way for full-fledged functioning of Glocal Mall. The drive was undertaken amid heavy presence of police personnel.

As part of the Sitabuldi market redevelopment project, the shopkeepers were provided temporary accommodation till completion of the new building. M/s Goel Ganga secured part occupancy certification from NIT and as such issued notices to shopkeepers on April 16, 2022, itself to move in and occupy their respective shops and vacate the old structures from where business was being carried on by the traders.

Though the matter is already settled at Supreme Court level, some of the traders again tried to mount a legal battle and secure a stay to hang on to their temporary shops. But the High Court’s Nagpur Bench refused to provide any relief, NIT pressed its anti-encroachment squad into action and on Monday morning, the JCB machines pulled down the structures.

The drive started from Abhyankar Road, beside Sitabuldi interchange station, and finally settled at the entry gate to Regal Talkies on Sitabuldi main road. Abhyankar Road is back to old days with 90 feet wide post demolition of encroachment on the side margin. NIT stated that a compromise pursis was filed at Supreme Court on April 8, 2002, regarding Buty Mahal Street scheme at Mouza Sitabuldi. Till construction of the mall, temporary structures were provided on the side margin of the road to the shopkeepers. But with issuance of occupancy certificate, the mall is ready and traders have been provided respective accommodation at the new place. Still, a few traders were unwilling to honour the pursis filed before the apex court.