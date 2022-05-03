NIT bulldozes remaining 35 shops to make way for Glocal Mall in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) on Monday, undertook a mega anti-encroachment drive and bulldozed all the 35 remaining shops of Sitabuldi market, part of Regal compound, to make way for full-fledged functioning of Glocal Mall. The drive was undertaken amid heavy presence of police personnel.
As part of the Sitabuldi market redevelopment project, the shopkeepers were provided temporary accommodation till completion of the new building. M/s Goel Ganga secured part occupancy certification from NIT and as such issued notices to shopkeepers on April 16, 2022, itself to move in and occupy their respective shops and vacate the old structures from where business was being carried on by the traders.
Though the matter is already settled at Supreme Court level, some of the traders again tried to mount a legal battle and secure a stay to hang on to their temporary shops. But the High Court’s Nagpur Bench refused to provide any relief, NIT pressed its anti-encroachment squad into action and on Monday morning, the JCB machines pulled down the structures.
The drive started from Abhyankar Road, beside Sitabuldi interchange station, and finally settled at the entry gate to Regal Talkies on Sitabuldi main road. Abhyankar Road is back to old days with 90 feet wide post demolition of encroachment on the side margin. NIT stated that a compromise pursis was filed at Supreme Court on April 8, 2002, regarding Buty Mahal Street scheme at Mouza Sitabuldi. Till construction of the mall, temporary structures were provided on the side margin of the road to the shopkeepers. But with issuance of occupancy certificate, the mall is ready and traders have been provided respective accommodation at the new place. Still, a few traders were unwilling to honour the pursis filed before the apex court.
Nagpur Bench of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice M S Jawalkar heard the matter and pointed out the deficiency in the writ, as the traders did not make M/s Goel Ganga, the developer, or the landlord, and hence permitted them to amend the petition. The relief sought by M/s Gangaur Restaurant and four others was, however, not granted by the High Court even as the next hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2022. The High Court also took on record the pursis filed in the apex court.
Meanwhile, throughout the day, the NIT anti-encroachment team continued the work and ensured that the side margin was cleared as part of road widening in Sitabuldi market. Previously, some of the shopkeepers had already moved into Glocal Mall and even started their business afresh. The 35 shops that continued functioning in old structures were issued notices on April 29, 2020, under Rule 7 under Section 90 (H-3) by the NIT to vacate the premises as the same was to be demolished for road widening.
NIT’s Chairperson Manoj Kumar Suryawanshi kept a tab on the situation throughout the day. On spot, Superintendent Engineer Prashant Bhandarkar, Divisional Engineer (W est) Avinash Badge, Executive Engineer (Electrical) Vinayak Zade, Assistant Engineer-Grade II Vivek Dafre, Anti-Encroachment Squad chief Manohar Patil supervised the demolition drive. A strong police posse led by Sr. PI Atul Sabnis of Sitabuldi Police Station assisted the NIT team. About 12 tippers, 3 poclain machines, 4 JCBs were deployed during the anti-encroachment drive.