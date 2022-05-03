Flip-flop: Students in a fix as RTMNU cancels practical exams abruptly

The practical examinations were scheduled to be held in offline mode at the college level from Monday
Nagpur: Lakhs of students are in a fix as Nagpur University suddenly cancelled the practical exams, just a day before the commencement. Confusion among students galore over the flip-flop on the part of RTMNU administration that had declared the practical examination will be held in offline mode at the college level from Monday.
According to reports, a circular issued by NU Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BOEE) Director Prafulla Sable to the principals, students and heads of departments informed that the practical exams were cancelled, and new dates would be announced soon. The Director did not provide any reason behind the cancellation, reports said.
The latest development added to the examinees’ confusion, as they had already witnessed NU’s flip-flop on theory papers. NU examination section officials, however, defended the decision stating that the practical exams were generally conducted about a week prior to theory exams or after that, as per the pattern. Now that the theory papers are deferred till June 1, we will be holding practical exams from May last week, the officials said.
According to them, NU was not even conducting its BOEE meeting for declaration of offline exams, as directed by the Maharashtra government, quoting consensus reached between Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all universities during the April 25 meeting.
According to sources, the Nagpur University is keeping the offline decision on hold after facing the onslaught from students last week. On the other hand, there is political pressure from various quarters to continue with online exams. Some universities like Jalgaon and Nanded were not willing to hold offline exams as they were not prepared for it. Until the VC and team decide on an offline/online pattern, we will not conduct practical exams, sources said.
NU officials are in favour of holding the papers in online format, as it would significantly save their time for declaration of results. They said that they had calculated the time taken for offline exams and results. It will take time at least till October to complete all the formalities, even if we work on war footing. Usually, our exams begin from mid-February and end by July. Now, if we start exams from June 1, it will take at least the next three months to complete the papers, they said.