Flip-flop: Students in a fix as RTMNU cancels practical exams abruptly

The practical examinations were scheduled to be held in offline mode at the college level from Monday

Nagpur: Lakhs of students are in a fix as Nagpur University suddenly cancelled the practical exams, just a day before the commencement. Confusion among students galore over the flip-flop on the part of RTMNU administration that had declared the practical examination will be held in offline mode at the college level from Monday.

According to reports, a circular issued by NU Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BOEE) Director Prafulla Sable to the principals, students and heads of departments informed that the practical exams were cancelled, and new dates would be announced soon. The Director did not provide any reason behind the cancellation, reports said.

The latest development added to the examinees’ confusion, as they had already witnessed NU’s flip-flop on theory papers. NU examination section officials, however, defended the decision stating that the practical exams were generally conducted about a week prior to theory exams or after that, as per the pattern. Now that the theory papers are deferred till June 1, we will be holding practical exams from May last week, the officials said.