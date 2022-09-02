‘Nirmalya Raths’ to collect puja material during Ganesh festival in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector, who is holding additional charge as Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Commissioner, recently flagged off ‘Nirmalya Rath’ at a function held at the administrative building of NMC in Civil Lines.

NMC has deployed ten such Raths in each zone for collecting puja materials like flowers, garlands and others at the Mandals celebrating the ten-day Ganesh festival with religious fervour and great enthusiasm. The Raths have started start collecting waste materials from mandals from August 31, first day of the festival.

The administration is making efforts to see that the festival is celebrated in eco-friendly manner. AG Enviro and BVG Companies have accepted the responsibility of collecting the materials daily and special arrangement for vehicles has also been made for the purpose. There will be bags kept in the vehicles, each having a capacity of storing 400 kg of materials. The waste materials would be dumped at Bhandewadi Treatment Plant in order to convert them into fertilizer for plants at various public gardens in the city. Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Deputy Municipal Commissioner and Director, Solid Waste Management Department, has appealed to citizens and mandal volunteers to extend active cooperation to the corporation to maintain city clean.

The ‘Nirmalya Raths’ will move in Laxminagar, Dharampeth, Dhantoli, Hanuman Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Gandhibag, Satranjipura, Lakadganj, Ashinagar and Mangalwari zones for collection purpose. During 2019 Ganesh festival, the corporation had collected about 150 metric tons of Nirmalya.

Dipak Kumar Meena, Ram Joshi, Addl Municipal Commissioners, Yogesh Kumbhejkar, CEO, Nagpur ZP, Prakash Warhade, Asstt Commissioner, Rohidas Rathod, Kaustubh Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar. Dr Sameer Topne, Ramakant Bhombe and others were present.

