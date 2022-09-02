Good news: Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 91.50

Advertisement

Now commercial LPG to cost Rs 2,048 per cylinder in Nagpur

Nagpur: Commercial LPG cylinder (19-kg) price has been cut by a whopping Rs 91.50 per cylinder by the oil marketing companies in line with softening international rates. After the cut, the commercial LPG will now cost Rs 2,048 per cylinder of 19 kg in Nagpur city. The new price will come into effect from September 2.

Earlier, the price of commercial LPG in Nagpur was costing Rs 2,140.50 per cylinder of 19 kg, a reduction of Rs 92 per cylinder.

This move by the OMCs will provide some relief to the hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments which use the commercial LPG cylinders in large quantities. The reduction of the commercial LPG cylinder is due to fall in international prices.

