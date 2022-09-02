Covid booster dose at Ganesh pandals in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Newly shifted Nagpur District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said, the administration has planned to provide booster dose of Covid vaccine to eligible citizens outside leading Ganesh pandals in Nagpur city.

A meeting with all concerned officials finalised the proposal. “During Ganesh festival, many people visit the pandals, we plan to have a cubicle where the trained nurses would provide booster shots to them.

We are also planning to promote the campaign of linking voting cards with Aadhar cards to avoid duplication of votes. We will be erecting posters in front of these pandals having information on how to link both cards,” the Collector said.

