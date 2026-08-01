Video: Depositors Storm Nirmal Ujjwal Promoter’s Residence, Demand Their Money Back

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Nagpur: Tension flared in Nagpur on Saturday after a large group of depositors of Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society reached the residence of the society’s founder, Pramod Manmode, demanding the return of their hard-earned savings.

The protesters, many of whom had travelled from Nagpur and Chandrapur, alleged that despite the maturity of their fixed deposits and repeated follow-ups, they had not received their money. Frustrated over the continued delay, they gathered outside the promoter’s residence and demanded immediate repayment.

According to those present, Pramod Manmode was not at home during the protest. His wife, Nirmala Manmode, met the depositors and appealed for patience, stating that he was currently out of town and would address the issue through a press conference after his return.

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However, the assurance failed to calm the agitated depositors. Several protesters questioned how funds could allegedly be spent on a lavish lifestyle while depositors continued to wait for the return of their life savings. These are allegations made by the protesters and have not been independently verified.

Many depositors said they were facing severe financial hardship, with some requiring money for medical treatment, children’s education and family commitments. They claimed the delay in repayment had pushed several families into distress.

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Videos of the protest have since gone viral on social media, drawing fresh attention to the ongoing concerns surrounding the cooperative society.

The incident comes amid continuing scrutiny of the society’s financial affairs. Depositors are now awaiting the promised press conference, hoping for a clear roadmap on when their deposits will be repaid.

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